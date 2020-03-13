Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:31 IST

A leader of the Samajwadi Party put up a poster against former BJP leaders Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand, who have been accused of rape, near the hoardings with the names of alleged protesters who demonstrated against the amended citizenship act in Lucknow, ANI reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, IP Singh had put up poster against Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand near the hoardings by the government in Lucknow with names, addresses and photos of those accused of violence during the anti-citizenship Amendment Act protests last year.

The poster has the photographs of Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand as well as the details of the cases against them.

“These are the culprits of the state’s daughters, beware of them,” says the poster right next to one of the CAA hoardings.

“Daughters must be aware for Hindustan to remain safe,” it added.

Asian News International reported that the poster was later removed by the police.

Sengar, who represented Unnao in the state assembly, has been sentenced to jail on December 20 last year for “remainder of his natural biological life” for raping a woman in 2017 in Unnao when she was a minor.

He was also convicted for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the death of the Unnao rape victim’s father.

Former BJP leader Chinmayanand was arrested in September last year after a 23-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment and blackmail. She was a student of the Chinmayanand-controlled SS Law College in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He is out on bail in the case, which is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Uttar Pradesh police had, on March 5, put up several hoardings across Lucknow, identifying those accused of violence during the protests that took place against the CAA in December last year.

The accused were also asked to pay for the damage to public and private property within a stipulated time or have their properties seized by the district administration.

Allahabad high court had on March 9 ordered the state government to remove hoardings and on Thursday the Supreme Court did not stay the judgement.

A bench of top court’s justice UU Lalit and justice Aniruddha Bose, however, referred the case to a larger bench.