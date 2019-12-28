News updates from Hindustan Times: CM Adityanath reacts on police crackdown, property seizure and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 09:42 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure

The actions taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led government has “shocked” every protester into silence, the chief minister’s office has said in a series of tweets amid criticism against the crackdown during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

BJP effect and the remaking of India

Future historians may well look back at the 2010s as the period that fundamentally altered India, its democracy, and its self-imagination as a nation — powered by a tectonic political shift.

Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks

The challenges facing the economy have transformed drastically in less than ten years. India has ended up with a demand-side problem within less than a decade of supply-side bottlenecks bringing down growth and pushing up inflation.

China urges India, Pakistan to exercise restraint at LoC

China on Friday asked India and Pakistan to exercise restraint after reports said soldiers from both the countries were killed following an exchange of gunfire between troops along the Line of Control. According to the Indian army, it retaliated after a junior commissioned officer was killed in shelling from the Pakistani side in Rampur.

Saudi planning OIC meeting to discuss J&K: Pak media

Saudi Arabia is planning to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for a discussion on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This was conveyed by the Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud during a meeting with Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad, reported local media.

Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly set the record straight on the National Cricket Academy (NCA), asserting that all senior players must go through the process put in place at the NCA for post-injury rehabilitation.

Best Hindi films of 2019: Gully Boy to Article 15, films that made us pause for thought

2019 was the year of Kabir Singh and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. It was the year when the highest grossers and highest-rated films rarely intersected; one of its biggest hits was also its most divisive, calling in question not just our cinema but where we stand as a society.

