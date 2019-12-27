e-paper
Home / World News / Saudi planning OIC meeting to discuss J&K: Pak media

Saudi planning OIC meeting to discuss J&K: Pak media

Prince Faisal was on a day-long visit to Pakistan.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:44 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Prince Faisal was on a day-long visit to Pakistan. Qureshi reportedly briefed Saud on the situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of India’s August 5 move to nullify Article 370 that gave special status to J&K.
Prince Faisal was on a day-long visit to Pakistan. Qureshi reportedly briefed Saud on the situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of India's August 5 move to nullify Article 370 that gave special status to J&K. (AP Photo)
         

Saudi Arabia is planning to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for a discussion on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This was conveyed by the Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud during a meeting with Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad, reported local media.

Prince Faisal was on a day-long visit to Pakistan. Qureshi reportedly briefed Saud on the situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of India’s August 5 move to nullify Article 370 that gave special status to J&K. He also reportedly spoke about the recently amended citizenship law and the National Register for Citizens in India.

