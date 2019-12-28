China urges India, Pakistan to exercise restraint at LoC

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 01:20 IST

China on Friday asked India and Pakistan to exercise restraint after reports said soldiers from both the countries were killed following an exchange of gunfire between troops along the Line of Control.

According to the Indian army, it retaliated after a junior commissioned officer was killed in shelling from the Pakistani side in Rampur.

Responding to a question at the regular briefing on Friday, spokesperson Geng Shuang said Beijing was following the situation and urged restraint. “We noted the relevant reports and we are following the situation. As neighbour to both India and Pakistan, we call on both sides to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that will escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” Geng said.