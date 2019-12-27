News updates from Hindustan Times: Cong Odisha leader seen prepping for arson during protest on video and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Cong Odisha leader seen prepping for arson during protest on video
Pradip Majhi on Thursday was caught on camera reportedly directing his party workers on mobile phone to set afire everything immediately during a 12-hour bandh call organised by his party. Read more
Row over Gen Rawat comment not his first. 5 times he courted controversy
The recent comments by the general, set to retire on December 31, drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and also senior retired officers though most of the latter did not want to come on record. Read more
‘Time to be private’, says Norwegian woman expelled for joining CAA protest
The FRRO had summoned 74-year-old Janne Mette-Johannson on Thursday, and questioned her about being present in an anti-CAA protest in Kochi. Read more
In 4 world capitals and UN, India to have new faces to represent country
Harsh Shringla’s appointment as the next foreign secretary has come against the backdrop of several Indian envoys in key world capitals. Read more
Kazakh plane with 100 on board hits concrete wall after takeoff, 15 dead
At least 15 people were killed, and 22 have been hospitalised in grave condition, the Almaty mayor’s office said.. Read more
‘Get me out of the mess,’ Danish Kaneria seeks support of Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Danish Kaneria released a statement on his twitter handle explaining his conditions and urged Imran Khan and other cricketers from Pakistan and around the world to help him out. Read more
5 features of the Google Assistant that you probably did not know about
From Google Interpreter Mode to games you can play, did you know about these features of the Google Assistant? Read more
Kushal Punjabi had posted picture of son hours before suicide
Kushal Punjabi, who was found dead on Friday night, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. Read more
Mirza Ghalib 222nd birth anniversary: Facts about the legendary Urdu poet
Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, better known by his pen name Ghalib and Asad, was born on December 27, 1797. Read more