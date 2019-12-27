News updates from Hindustan Times: Cong Odisha leader seen prepping for arson during protest on video and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:57 IST

Cong Odisha leader seen prepping for arson during protest on video

Pradip Majhi on Thursday was caught on camera reportedly directing his party workers on mobile phone to set afire everything immediately during a 12-hour bandh call organised by his party.

Row over Gen Rawat comment not his first. 5 times he courted controversy

The recent comments by the general, set to retire on December 31, drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and also senior retired officers though most of the latter did not want to come on record.

‘Time to be private’, says Norwegian woman expelled for joining CAA protest

The FRRO had summoned 74-year-old Janne Mette-Johannson on Thursday, and questioned her about being present in an anti-CAA protest in Kochi.

In 4 world capitals and UN, India to have new faces to represent country

Harsh Shringla's appointment as the next foreign secretary has come against the backdrop of several Indian envoys in key world capitals.

Kazakh plane with 100 on board hits concrete wall after takeoff, 15 dead

At least 15 people were killed, and 22 have been hospitalised in grave condition, the Almaty mayor's office said..

‘Get me out of the mess,’ Danish Kaneria seeks support of Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Danish Kaneria released a statement on his twitter handle explaining his conditions and urged Imran Khan and other cricketers from Pakistan and around the world to help him out.

5 features of the Google Assistant that you probably did not know about

From Google Interpreter Mode to games you can play, did you know about these features of the Google Assistant?

Kushal Punjabi had posted picture of son hours before suicide

Kushal Punjabi, who was found dead on Friday night, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence.

Mirza Ghalib 222nd birth anniversary: Facts about the legendary Urdu poet

Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, better known by his pen name Ghalib and Asad, was born on December 27, 1797.