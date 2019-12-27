e-paper
Jet with 100 people on board crashes in Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport during take-off, at least 9 killed

The airport said there were survivors and emergency services were working at the site.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2019 09:25 IST
Reuters
Almaty
The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.
A Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least nine people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

According to the Emergencies Committee, at least nine people were killed. The government and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

A Reuters reporter travelling to the airport said there was thick fog in the area.

The plane belonged to Kazakh carrier Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets. The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.

“Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

