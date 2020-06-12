News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks BJP ahead of RS polls, says will approach Election Commission and all the latest news

Congress attacks BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha election, says will approach Election Commission

The Congress on Friday said that it will approach the Election Commission of India in connection with the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 19. Read more

Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why

Just a little over two hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted an acerbic offer to India, his government put out a status check of Pakistan’s economy. Read more

1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar

At least one Indian was killed and four others were injured after Nepal police allegedly fired indiscriminately on them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar on Friday, officials said. Read more

Beijing reports 2 new Covid-19 cases; students, staff in home quarantine after classmate’s father tests positive

Beijing reported two more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of new infections to three in less than a week after city authorities lowered the outbreak emergency response to level three, the second lowest. Read more

Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday took a strong view of the treatment meted out to Covid-19 patients and dead bodies in government hospitals across the country, describing the situation as deplorable and worse than what animals would have to suffer. Read more

Dark and Lovely: Padma Lakshmi posts about colourism, Diet Sabya demands ban on Fair and Lovely

Over the past few weeks names and words like George Floyd, police brutality, racism, Black Lives Matter, Derek Chauvin, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery have taken over the news channels and sites, and the prevalent problem of systematic and institutional racism have taken centre stage. Read more

Team India will not travel to Sri Lanka & Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 threat: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said that the Indian men’s cricket team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for the respective limited overs tours due to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Amazon Prime India and Reliance Jio’s Twitter banter is hilarious

Amazon Prime India and Reliance Jio’s Twitter banter is the latest source of entertainment for many on the micro-blogging site. Recently Jio announced a year-long free subscription of Amazon Prime for some of its subscribers. This Twitter exchange showcases that newly forged partnership in a witty way. Read more