Home / India News / Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: Supreme Court

Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: Supreme Court

Taking cognisance of media reports, a three-judge bench sought detailed status reports from four states - Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal - regarding the conditions in hospitals.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:09 IST
Murali Krishnan | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Murali Krishnan | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical professionals wearing PPE coveralls escorts the body of a coronavirus victim at a hospital in New Delhi.
Medical professionals wearing PPE coveralls escorts the body of a coronavirus victim at a hospital in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday took a strong view of the treatment meted out to Covid-19 patients and dead bodies in government hospitals across the country, describing the situation as deplorable and worse than what animals would have to suffer.

Taking cognisance of media reports, a three-judge bench sought detailed status reports from four states - Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal - regarding the conditions in hospitals.

“Covid-19 patients are treated worse than animals. In one case, a dead body was found in garbage,” the bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan remarked.

The state of Delhi came in for heavy criticism from the bench, with the court pointing out the conditions in hospitals as well the reduced testing for Covid-19. The top court also noted that patients are running from pillar to post to get themselves admitted even though a large number of beds in government hospitals are lying vacant.

Taking note of a media report, the court highlighted how dead bodies of Covid-19 patients were lying unattended in the lobby and waiting area of Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital.

Reminding states, the top court said that governments are duty bound to ensure adequate infrastructure in hospitals and also that Covid-19 patients are attended to by health workers.

