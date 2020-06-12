e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress attacks BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha election, says will approach Election Commission

Congress attacks BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha election, says will approach Election Commission

Fearing poaching, the Congress had shifted its legislators to various resorts in Gujarat in the one last week, dividing them in zone-wise groups.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi addressed a virtual press conference on Friday.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi addressed a virtual press conference on Friday.(ANI File Photo)
         

The Congress on Friday said that it will approach the Election Commission of India in connection with the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 19.

Holding a press conference, where he announced about Congress’ plans to meet the Election Commissioners, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in corruption.

Singhvi said that both BJP and Congress can win two Rajya Sabha seats each from Gujarat. “But the BJP is trying to gain a lead through undemocratic ways,” he said.

“The BJP government saw the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity and used money power and muscle power to influence the Rajya Sabha elections,” the Congress spokesperson added.

He also talked about Congress’ Gujarat MLA Punjabhai Vansh, who Singhvi claimed, is being harassed by the BJP.

“BJP is harassing him in an attempt to get him to resign. We are taking up this matter strongly from the court to the Election Commission. The ruling party cannot intimidate us,” said Singhvi.

Fearing poaching, the Congress had shifted its legislators to various resorts in Gujarat in the one last week, dividing them in zone-wise groups. While some MLAs gathered in Rajkot in Saurashtra, few others were in Abu Road in Rajasthan.

Recently, three Congress MLAs - Brijesh Merja, Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary - has resigned, diminishing the chances of the Congress winning the second Rajya Sabha seat as its tally in the 182-member House now stands at 65.

Five Congress legislators - Somabhai Patel, Praveen Maru, JV Kakadia, Mangal Gavit and Pradyuman Singh Jadeja - had resigned earlier in March.

The total strength of the Gujarat assembly now stands at 172. The ruling BJP has 103 legislators, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) one. There is one Independent legislator, Jignesh Mevani.

The Congress has fielded its senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki, while the ruling BJP has named Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin as its candidates.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In