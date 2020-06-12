Amazon Prime India and Reliance Jio engage in Twitter banter. It’s hilarious

it-s-viral

Amazon Prime India and Reliance Jio’s Twitter banter is the latest source of entertainment for many on the micro-blogging site. Recently Jio announced a year-long free subscription of Amazon Prime for some of its subscribers. This Twitter exchange showcases that newly forged partnership in a witty way.

The video streaming platform tweeted a scene from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and tagged the telecom company. The funny and popular scene details a conversation between three friends Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol), Imraan Quresshi (Farhan Akhtar), and Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan). It shows the first two, Dewan and Quresshi, applying the logic of reverse psychology to make Saluja reveal a truth. The dialogue, said by Dewan, goes “maine tumhare bare mein kuch suna hai.”

Amazon Prime India tweeted that image with a caption “What’s up, @reliancejio?”

It didn’t take long for the telecom company to come back with an apt reply. Taking a cue from the film’s scene, they shared what Saluja replied in the movie. In the post’s caption they wrote, “It was meant to be a surprise! @PrimeVideoIN.”

Take a look at the exchange:

It was meant to be a surprise! @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/P2pOdoCmvt — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 12, 2020

The conversation continued as Amazon Prime India further replied with a dialogue by inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary from the web series Paatal Lok. To this, Jio came up with a befitting reply using a dialogue by Akhandanand Tripathi from another web series Mirzapur.

Meri networking strong hai, you see 👀 pic.twitter.com/SD8pEpUaLL — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 12, 2020

Pakad liya tumne pic.twitter.com/xwrtDayd8h — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 12, 2020

Turns out, Amazon India wasn’t done yet. They shared this poster of a web series named Made in Heaven and indicated some kind of partnership with Jio.

💓 this partnership is truly... pic.twitter.com/jwmApTUx6o — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 12, 2020

The banter left tweeple with tons of questions. There were several who started asking all sorts of questions. There were some who mentioned about the 1 year free subscription to Amazon Prime.

