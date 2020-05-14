News updates from Hindustan Times | Covid-19 in UK: Number of Indian-origin victims rises to 665 and all the latest news

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:56 IST

Covid-19 in UK: Number of Indian-origin victims rises to 665

New figures released on Thursday show that the number of people dying of coronavirus and categorised as ‘Indian’ rose to 665 in England as of May 12, while the UK-wide death toll rose to 33,614 with a cumulative number of positive cases of 233,151. Read more.

1,700 km cycle journey from Chennai underlines limitations of Bengal’s plan to bring migrants home

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu-based writer and social activist Nityanand Jayaraman posted on Twitter a short video of a batch of migrant workers from Bengal starting for their home on bicycles, embarking on a nearly 1,700 km journey. Read more.

Vijay Mallya’s extradition nears after refused recourse to UK Supreme Court

The extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya to face charges of major financial offences neared on Thursday after the high court of England and Wales refused him permission to appeal in the UK Supreme Court on the ground that his case does not involve a ‘point of law of general public importance’. Read more.

‘The best way to use MS will be to…’ Former player on how India can get the maximum out of Dhoni

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad feels MS Dhoni is better suited to play up the order than as a finisher. The former India captain, who has not played since the World Cup, has enjoyed good numbers batting at No. 3 and 4, scoring 2351 runs from 46 combined innings, averaging 82.75 and 56.58 respectively. Read more.

Ramayan: Karanvir Bohra spots actor dancing during fight scene, quips ‘we used to think what an epic war’ like Game of Thrones

Television actor Karanvir Bohra has spotted a major gaffe in the 1987 series Ramayan. He shared a video from a war sequence, in which an extra seems to be engaged in a fight with an invisible opponent as he brandishes his sword in the air. Read more.

How to talk to your kids about the coronavirus

Many schools have been shut in many parts of the world to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). New data suggests that although children are less likely to get sick from COVID19, they still can spread the disease to other vulnerable groups. Read more.

DU to conduct final year exam for all UG, PG students from July 1, check details

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday said that the examinations for the final semester/term/year for all UG and PG students will be conducted from July 1, 2020, onwards. A notification regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website. Read more.

Elephant calf charges at a tourist vehicle, then quickly retreats. Adorable video will break the cuteness barometer

Elephants are the gentle giants that most people love but do you know what is better than them? It’s the baby elephants. Thanks to the Internet, the videos of these fuzzy-headed adorable creatures never fail to amuse and amaze people. Read more.

On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers

A deposition by a former High Court judge in the Nirav Modi extradition case in the United Kingdom has caused a political storm. The Bharatiya Janata Party has called the involvement of Justice Abhay Thipsay (retired), a Congress member, an example of the grand old party trying to shield the fugitive diamantaire. Amid the war of words, Justice Thipsay spoke to Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury, to present his side of the story. Watch here.