News updates from HT: Covid 3rd wave to hit India in next 6-8 weeks, says AIIMS director Guleria and all the latest news

Covid-19 third wave to hit India in next 6-8 weeks: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria on Saturday warned against the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and said that it can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, news agency PTI reported. Read more

‘Indian armed forces better equipped, more vigilant on Indo-China borders’: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria

Indian armed forces have been more vigilant and alert on the Indo-China border, especially after the last year’s clashes with Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday while interacting with media after the Combined Graduation Parade of newly-trained flight cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Read more

'Kidnapping plot, college fight': Pinarayi Vijayan and K Sudhakaran are certainly not long-lost friends

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala's new Congress chief K Sudhakaran went to the same college and some of their recollections have created a stir in media as they do not seem to be long-lost friends. Read more

Women in social entrepreneurship get unified platform

To provide momentum to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, non-governmental organisation Action for India (AFI) launched a business accelerator programme Women in Social Entrepreneurship (WISE). Read more

Milkha Singh passes away: Indian cricket legends pay tribute to 'The Flying Sikh'

Several legends of Indian cricket paid tribute to Milkha Singh, who passed away Friday night after a long battle with Covid-19 at the age of 91. Singh introduced India to track and field and remains its ultimate king till the end. Read more

Anushka Sharma makes fans jealous, watches Ind-NZ match toss from hotel balcony

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on her Instagram Story and made cricket lovers quite jealous. As Team India gears up for the WTC Final Test match against New Zealand on Saturday, Anushka showed how she will be enjoying the match from the window of her hotel bedroom. Read more

RIP Milkha Singh: Anand Mahindra pays heartfelt tribute to ‘The Flying Sikh’

India lost legend Milkha Singh on Friday, June 18. Following his demise, people from all walks of life have taken to social media to pay their tributes for “The Flying Sikh”, among them is industrialist Anand Mahindra too. Read more

Watch: Iran elects ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi as its new president