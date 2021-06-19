Home / Trending / RIP Milkha Singh: Anand Mahindra pays heartfelt tribute to ‘The Flying Sikh’
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to pay tribute to Milkha Singh.(FIle Photo)
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to pay tribute to Milkha Singh.(FIle Photo)
trending

RIP Milkha Singh: Anand Mahindra pays heartfelt tribute to ‘The Flying Sikh’

“How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?”, reads a part of the post shared by Anand Mahindra.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:21 PM IST

India lost legend Milkha Singh on Friday, June 18. Following his demise, people from all walks of life have taken to social media to pay their tributes for “The Flying Sikh”, among them is industrialist Anand Mahindra too. Taking to Twitter, the business tycoon left a heartfelt note to pay his tribute to the legendary athlete.

“How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?” Anand Mahindra wrote in the opening line of his post. In the next few lines, he explained how Milkha Singh was not “just an athlete” but much more.

“He wasn’t just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti,” the industrialist wrote. His post is complete with a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at the post for Milkha Singh shared by Anand Mahindra:

Since being posted, Anand Mahindra’s post has been re-shared for over 2,000 times. Many shared their tributes while replying to the post. Some also posted throwback images of the legendary athlete.

Take a look at what people shared:

Anand Mahindra shared a tribute for Milkha Singh.(Twitter)
Anand Mahindra shared a tribute for Milkha Singh.(Twitter)
Milkha Singh died aged 91 early on June 18.(Twitter)
Milkha Singh died aged 91 early on June 18.(Twitter)
Twitter user reacts to Anand Mahindra’s post on Milkha Singh(Twitter)
Twitter user reacts to Anand Mahindra’s post on Milkha Singh(Twitter)

“Milkha Singh is perhaps the greatest sportsperson in India's history, the proof lies in the fact that there hasn't been a single athlete who could match his stats in more than 60 years since he retired! RIP Sir! #MilkhaSingh,” wrote a Twitter user. “Milkha Singh ji was honour of India when there was a little scope in sports in India. The Nation will always remember you "The Flying Sikh",” shared another.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milkha singh anand mahindra twitter + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.