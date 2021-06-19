Milkha Singh passes away: Indian cricket legends pay tribute to 'The Flying Sikh'

Several legends of Indian cricket paid tribute to Milkha Singh, who passed away Friday night after a long battle with Covid-19 at the age of 91. Singh introduced India to track and field and remains its ultimate king till the end. It was last month that he contracted the virus, and even though he was earlier discharged, Singh was hospitalised at the PGIMER, where he breathed his last.

Singh's passing has left a huge void in India and its sports and many former Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and more, acknowledged the same while paying their respect to 'The Flying Sikh'.

A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji 🙏. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IXVmM86Hiv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2021

Extremely saddened by this news ..RIP ,India's one of the greatest sportsman..you have made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete..had the privilege of knowing you so closely .. pic.twitter.com/mbEk9WPDBd — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2021

India’s greatest @Olympics runner. Shook the world in 60s with his competitive spirit inspite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh & family 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oiJlkdK6fh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 19, 2021

Heartbreaking news of the passing away of Milkha Singh ji.



His life and accomplishments will continue to inspire millions and in these memories, he will be eternal.



My deepest condolences to Jeev and the family 🙏🏻 @JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/zF79Anfni9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2021

Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji.



Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power.

What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AW2FbM3zg1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Sad to hear the passing away of the legend #MilkhaSingh ji. His legacy will live on for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/YgSRGaH9iP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Milkha SinghJi. His legacy will live on… a true legend and an icon. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 19, 2021

The Flying Sikh has flown away but the legend shall live on forever! #MilkhaSingh — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 19, 2021

A former army man, Milkha Singh won several laurels for the country in track and field events across the globe. He won four gold medals for India in the Asian Games, winning the 200 metre and 400 metre races in the 1958 Tokyo Asiad. He followed it up with gold medals in the 400 metre and 4x400 metre relay races in the 1962 Jakarta Asiad.

Singh was unlucky to have missed out on an Olympic medal as he finished a close fourth in the 400 metre final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

