'The legend shall live on': From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal, India's sportstars pay respect to Milkha Singh

The legendary Milkha Singh, the man who introduced track and field to India, passed at the age of 91 late on Friday night after a prolonged battle with Covid-19. Singh, who contracted the virus last month but was then discharged from Chandigarh's Fortis Hospital, was hospitalised again at the PGIMER earlier this month and was showing improvement.

But his health began deteriorating from Thursday, as he developed fever, along with dipping oxygen levels. And five days after losing his wife Nirmal Kaur to Covid, Singh, who fought the virus with tremendous grit and courage, unfortunately, lost the battle.

Singh's passing comes as a huge loss to India and its sporting fraternity, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Saina Nehwal, Sunil Chhetri and many more playing their respect to 'The Flying Sikh'.

Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji.



Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

The Flying Sikh has flown away but the legend shall live on forever! #MilkhaSingh — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 19, 2021

We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/SbwrqJJHx9 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 19, 2021

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Milkha Singh Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to friends & family. pic.twitter.com/s8sRuA9AeY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 19, 2021

Dark clouds of sadness prevail with the demise of my idol and inspiration Milkha Singhji. His story of sheer determination and hard work inspired millions and will continue to do so. As a tribute to him, students of Usha School paid homage to the legend.

Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mLBQQ2ge3v — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) June 19, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Milkha SinghJi. His legacy will live on… a true legend and an icon. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 19, 2021

A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh sir. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 18, 2021

Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. 🙏🙏 waheguru 🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSinghji — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2021

Singh was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist, and he never lost the crown of being independent India's greatest track athlete. He won four gold medals at the Asian Games and was a 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Singh missed the 400m bronze at the 1960 Rome Olympics when the athletic world, not just India, had taken a medal as certain. That run in Rome remains the gold standard for Indians. No Indian has won a medal in the 14 editions since then.

