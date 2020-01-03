News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Crucial gaps in Isro’s plans to use more Indian products’, says House panel chief and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 09:00 IST

‘Crucial gaps in Isro’s plans to use more Indian products’: House panel chief

The chairman of a key parliamentary panel has pointed out “crucial gaps” in the national space agency’s plan to use more Indian products, and called for eminent facilities located in southern India to develop partnerships with national institutions. Read more here.

UP Police serve notice to dead man in Firozabad

Firozabad police issued notice to a man who is no longer alive. The notice was sent in the name of Banne Khan who died at the age of 94 about six years ago in his house. Read more here.

Inside a 10-hr battle against fire, debris

Nearly 300 rescuers worked for nearly 10 hours before the last person known to be trapped inside the three-storey building that caught fire in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi Industrial Area, was pulled out in an operation they termed as “one of the toughest” in the recent past.

Delhi gets 1st smog tower today: 5 things about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar

The first ‘smog tower’ in Delhi will become operational from Friday. The giant 20-ft-tall device has been installed at south Delhi’s popular Lajpat Nagar Central Market. Read more here.

Films to watch in 2020: From Chhapaak to Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s the complete Bollywood calendar

A lot is riding on 2020 and the audience can expect a wide variety from the Hindi film industry -- sport biopics, period dramas, commercial entertainers and thought-provoking fare.

Jasprit Bumrah, the master of his game

As Jasprit Bumrah - India’s most lethal pacer - makes a comeback after an injury layoff, he speaks to Hindustan Times of his technique, why and how he is always learning and the yorker. Read more here.