News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi court sends 15 men to judicial custody for 2 days over Daryaganj violence and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:50 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi court sends 15 men to judicial custody for 2 days over Daryaganj violence

A city court has sent fifteen people arrested in connection with Friday’s violence at Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area to two days of judicial custody on Saturday. The Delhi Police had sought 14 days judicial custody.

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress protest against new citizenship law at Rajghat

The Congress party will stage a dharna against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act at Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be part of the protest against the new legislation in Delhi.

‘Citizenship law immoral, wise government would withdraw it’: Ramachandra Guha

Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha on Saturday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act as “immoral” and “against the spirit of the Constitution” and said a wise and just government would withdraw it.

BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law

The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme over the amended citizenship law as the party geared up to mobilise support for the contentious legislation amid widespread protests against it.

IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction saw a host of tried and tested talents who were unable to find any takers among the eight franchises. With names like Martin Guptill and Tim Southee not featuring in any of their wishlists, it was not quite most experts expected. With the auction done and dusted, Hindustan Times takes a look at the overseas unsold XI who will give a tough competition to any of the eight existing franchises.

I feel like an attention-seeking child: Paresh Rawal

Be it Baburao from Hera Pheri (2000), Teja from Andaz Apna Apna (1994), or Manilal from Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Paresh Rawal’s contribution to the Hindi film industry has been immense. Although his comical roles are majorly popular, his intense performances in films such as Sir (1993), Sardar (1994), and Tamanna (1999)cannot be ignored.

Abhishek-Aishwarya attend daughter Aaradhya’s school function on day 2, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan also spotted. See pics

Day after the entire Bachchan family watched Aaradhya’s stage performance at her school function, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seen arriving to cheer the eight-year old on day two. Aishwarya was again spotted accompanying Aaradhya, who was dressed in her red and green sari like the previous day.

