Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / India News / 'Citizenship law immoral, wise government would withdraw it': Ramachandra Guha

‘Citizenship law immoral, wise government would withdraw it’: Ramachandra Guha

He also noted that immediate withdrawal of the NRC was a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained by police during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.
Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained by police during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.(ANI photo)
         

Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha on Saturday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act as “immoral” and “against the spirit of the Constitution” and said a wise and just government would withdraw it.



“To make two things absolutely clear. 1. The immediate withdrawal of the NRC is a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. 2. The CAA is immoral and against the spirit of the Constitution. A wise and just Government would withdraw it too,” Guha tweeted.

Guha was among many others who were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC near the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

Reacting to his detention, Guha had said it was “absolutely undemocratic” that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

