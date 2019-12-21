‘Citizenship law immoral, wise government would withdraw it’: Ramachandra Guha

india

Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha on Saturday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act as “immoral” and “against the spirit of the Constitution” and said a wise and just government would withdraw it.

He also noted that immediate withdrawal of the NRC was a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation.

“To make two things absolutely clear. 1. The immediate withdrawal of the NRC is a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. 2. The CAA is immoral and against the spirit of the Constitution. A wise and just Government would withdraw it too,” Guha tweeted.

Guha was among many others who were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC near the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

Reacting to his detention, Guha had said it was “absolutely undemocratic” that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.