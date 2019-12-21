Delhi court sends 15 to judicial custody for 2 days over Daryaganj violence

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 18:53 IST

A city court has sent fifteen people arrested in connection with Friday’s violence at Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area to two days of judicial custody on Saturday.

The Delhi Police had sought 14 days judicial custody.

The court, however, refused to hear their bail petition and asked their lawyers to seek it from the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM).

One of the accused claimed he was a juvenile but according to the police he is 23 years old.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police arrested fifteen people in connection with the violence in Daryaganj during protests against the new citizenship law. They had detained 40 people for allegedly pelting stones at police personnel during the violent protest on Friday.

Earlier, the court did not accept the request of a group of lawyers seeking to meet those who had been detained. The court asked them to approach a concerned magistrate court or the Delhi High Court.

Nationwide protests erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In violence and arson spread over Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 16 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh alone, while several others were detained.

One person was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur town in renewed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday, police said, lifting the death toll to 16.

Protesters in Rampur clashed with the police on Saturday as they pelted stones and resorted to arson, which lasted for two hours, according to officials.

Additional central para-military forces were rushed to the area as violence erupted after the administration denied permission for a demonstration following a call for protest by Muslim clerics.