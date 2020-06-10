News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’, says CM Kejriwal on hospitals row and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:31 IST

‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row

Underscoring that it is not the time for disagreements, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s decision to not reserve hospitals exclusively for Delhi residents for Covid-19 treatment will be followed in “letter and spirit”. Read more

Ladakh MP delivers biting response to Rahul Gandhi on China-occupied territory

Ladakh lawmaker Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has waded into the political back-and-forth between the opposition and the ruling BJP-led government over the India-China border row with a sharp comeback to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Read more

Natural pool ‘untouched’ by humans discovered deep inside a cave in New Mexico

In an incredible moment, a team of explorers discovered a natural pool which may have never been seen by humans, until now. They discovered this pristine water body in Lechuguilla Cave, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico, USA. Read more

Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, cases in Delhi to rise to 500k by July end, 90% of parents unable to pay fee at some private schools in April and May, House considering ‘hybrid’ session for monsoon and more. Watch to know more

Roger Federer to be out of action after knee surgery, expects to return at start of 2021

The most successful tennis player in Grand Slam history, Roger Federer, has announced that he will be out of action after undergoing another arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. In a tweet, Federer said that he expects to be back in action at the start of 2021 season. Read more

Sushmita Sen was once asked about achieving ‘lesser’ than Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai. Watch her classy reply

What is common between Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra? The three were beauty pageant winners before breaking into Bollywood. While Sushmita won the Miss Universe title in 1994, Aishwarya and Priyanka were crowned Miss World in 1994 and 2000, respectively. Read more

Inside Irrfan Khan’s Mumbai home: Take a look at the interiors, decor of the prolific actor’s abode

On April 29th, the entire world mourned the loss of Hollywood and Bollywood star Irrfan Khan. The Angrezi Medium actor’s unmatched talent and wit will be a part of us for ages to come. The Life of Pi actor suffered from a colon infection, and had been battling and recovering from cancer since the past few years, and breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on April 29. Read more