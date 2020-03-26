News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi notifies rules for handling bodies of Covid-19 casualties and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi notifies rules in handling bodies of coronavirus casualties

The Delhi government has notified guidelines for handling bodies of patients who died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The notification, issued late on Wednesday under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, implies that legal action can be taken against those who don’t follow the guidelines.

Read More

Eight big announcements made by Finance Minister in Covid-19 relief package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore for various sectors to help them tide over the coronavirus crisis. She announced a series of measures for different sectors, especially the poor and vulnerable ones, and praised the doctors and nurses involved in treating the patients of Covid-19.

Read More

India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet

India is expected to push for a coordinated and forward-looking approach at the extraordinary G20 virtual leaders’ summit to be held on Thursday evening against the backdrop of a divide in the G7 over US efforts to label Covid-19 as the “Wuhan virus”, people familiar with developments said.

Read More

Coronavirus Relief: Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakh, Kylie Jenner USD 1 million

The stars are digging deep into their pockets for the relief measures towards those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities are donating big sums to coronavirus relief fund. Stars such as Kapil Sharma, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have contributed

Read More

Michael Vaughan speaks out on fate of T20 World Cup amid coronavirus pandemic

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said one shouldn’t get hopes up regarding the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia this year. The showpiece event involving 16 teams is to be played between October 18 to November 15, however it’s fate has been put in jeopardy due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Vaughan believes these are unprecedented times and the T20 World Cup could also be hit later in the year.

Read More

Zomato, Swiggy ready to deliver but most restaurants are ‘unserviceable’

With most restaurants and cloud kitchens going temporarily out of service, both Zomato and Swiggy have been having a tough time figuring things out. In cases where food outlets were open, delivery boys were turned back by local authorities once the 21-day lockdown directive came into force.

Read More

Service to mankind in the time of corona lockdown

Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone, but acts of kindness are winning over this crisis. Even with limited ration in their homes, during the country-wide lockdown, people are trying their best to feed the less privileged in their localities, while ensuring all necessary precautions.

Read More