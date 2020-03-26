Coronavirus relief: Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakh, Pawan Kalyan Rs 2 crore, Kylie Jenner USD 1 million

tv

The stars are digging deep into their pockets for the relief measures towards those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted that he is contributing Rs 50 lakh towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief fund.

“It’s time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi,” he wrote in his tweet.

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 2 crores to the government’s relief fund as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister’s relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

In two separate tweets, the actor shared: “I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic.” He wrote in another tweet, “I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic.”

Inspired by him, actor Ram Charan also contributed Rs 70 lakh. “Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...”

Internationally, makeup mogul and billionaire Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to Los Angeles medical officials to bear the cost of essential Covid-19 protective gear for emergency staff. Gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Kylie’s two-year-old daughter Stormi, shared the news in an Instagram post, as she thanked the reality star and cosmetics entrepreneur for providing the financial resources needed to outfit medics with personal protective equipment as they continue to treat patients struggling with the highly-contagious COVID-19 virus.

“From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million,” the doctor wrote. Responding to the post, Kylie said: “I love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth”.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has also contributed $1 million to the relief efforts. “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible,” the Maleficent star said in a statement to E! News.

Previously, singer Rihanna, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and singer Shawn Mendes also contributed the charities of their choice in the wake of the pandemic.

