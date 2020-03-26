Service to mankind in the time of corona lockdown

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 15:17 IST

Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone, but acts of kindness are winning over this crisis. Even with limited ration in their homes, during the country-wide lockdown, people are trying their best to feed the less privileged in their localities, while ensuring all necessary precautions.

Social activist Yogita Bhayana has made an arrangement to serve tea, bread and biscuits to the homeless outside her house. She has put up a poster there, which reads, ‘There is arrangement for food and tea, so don’t hesitate in asking for help’.

Bhayana has even shared this on social media so that more people follow suit. “I had rickshaw pullers and daily wage earners coming outside my house since morning. We served them food from a distance and they took it. Since we all have limited rationing in our homes currently, I urge everyone to at least serve one meal a day to those who have no livelihood,” she says.

Ritika Kapoor, a resident of sector 14 Noida, says they have handed over some essential foods like bread and biscuits to their security guards so that they can help those looking for food. Kapoor adds, “We have also kept water dispensers outside our society.”

“Delhi government has also set up several shelters where they are providing free food to the needy. I informed a few daily wage workers to go to one of those shelters near my house so that they can get free food, since they don’t have access to social media,” said Ranjit Punia, resident of Pandav Nagar, Akshardham.

Even for the stray animals, people are ensuring that there is food and water available. Roxanne Wadia, a pet lover from Green Park says, “My family is keeping milk outside our house for the stray dogs since there is hardly anything for them to eat outside. A couple of our neighbours have also started doing the same of late.”

Animal rights activist Amritika Phool Gujral points out that the pet shops aren’t open, so people can feed pet and stray dogs some boiled rice mixed with curd and boiled eggs. Gujral adds, “It’s time for us to follow the orders from our government, and also be considerate towards the stray animals by feeding them.”

