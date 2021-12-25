News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi's AQI improves to 'very poor' category, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi's AQI improves to 'very poor' category on Christmas Day

The pollution level in national capital Delhi improved marginally on Christmas Day (December 25), but still remained in ‘very poor’ category. Delhi’s air quality has been oscillating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ over the last few weeks due to a combination of factors. Read more

Harish Rawat draws cricket analogy to explain recent actions

A day after he met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday equated his recent actions with cricket, saying that whatever he said was to win the ‘cricket match.’ Read more

'You backed me to the hilt' when I came into the team: Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Friday, drawing curtains to a 23-year-long career. In a stellar international career that spanned from 1998 to 2016, Harbhajan lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup with the side, and played a major role in many important victories across all formats. Read more

It's a Merry Christmas for Katrina Kaif as she teases new beginnings on Instagram after wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her first Christmas after marrying actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor has now teased ‘new beginnings' by announcing her next film, Merry Christmas. Read more

Christmas 2021: Kareena Kapoor to Mira Rajput, here's how stars wished Merry Christmas

The world is celebrating the joyous festival of Christmas today, on December 25. As the festive cheer spreads all around us, many are taking to their social media accounts to mark the beginning of the holiday season with some joyous posts. Our favourite celebrities also marked the occasion by sharing wishes on their Instagram accounts. Read more

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Prez Kovind, PM Modi pay floral tribute

Leaders paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in the national capital. Watch more

