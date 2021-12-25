Christmas 2021: Kareena Kapoor to Mira Rajput, here's how stars wished Merry Christmas

Christmas 2021: The world is celebrating the joyous festival of Christmas today, on December 25. As the festive cheer spreads all around us, many are taking to their social media accounts to mark the beginning of the holiday season with some joyous posts. Our favourite celebrities also marked the occasion by sharing wishes on their Instagram accounts. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sushmita Sen to Disha Parmar and Taapsee Pannu to Kendall Jenner and BTS' RM, here's how the celebrities are celebrating Christmas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan had an incredible start to her Christmas as she tested negative for Covid-19. Today, the star took to her Instagram account to wish Merry Christmas by sharing a doodle of her and Saif Ali Khan with their two kids, Taimur and Jehangir, inside a snow globe. She posted the cartoon featuring reindeer and gifts with just a heart emoji.

RM

BTS' Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, wished Happy Holidays to his fans by posting a picture of himself sitting in front of a decorated Christmas tree and a picture of another beautiful Christmas tree. "Happy holidays (Christmas tree emoji)," RM captioned the images.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Rajput, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, posted a video of her emergency Christmas tree this year that she had to install in the house after her original tree got lost somewhere. The 27-year-old revealed that she hosted a Christmas Party for the kids where the main activity was decorating the tree. Her youngest son, Zain, also helped in the task. Don't miss the story about her lost Christmas tree.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen celebrated Christmas by sharing pictures from her holiday. She posed in front of a reindeer statue for the clicks. "Merrryyyyyy Christmas!!! Here’s wishing you love, light & hope!!! May you always stretch both arms wide open to receive life & its immeasurable blessings!!! #yourstruly and her #reindeer I love you guys!!!! enjoy," the star captioned the post.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya spread some festive cheer on social media as they posted an adorable picture with "Merry Christmas," as the caption. In it, Rahul kissed Disha as she smiled for the camera. While Disha wore a black ensemble, Rahul embodied the Christmas spirit in a red jumper and white cargo pants.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree surrounded by gift packages for the holiday picture. She wore a Santa cap and sat cross-legged in the photo with a gift in her hand. "Wishing all of you a peaceful and Merry Christmas. May this blessed day fill your lives with loads of happiness, smiles, and love," Shilpa wrote in her post.

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner gave a glimpse of her holiday decorations in the latest post on Instagram. She stood in front of two ornament-adorned Christmas trees, wearing a stunning black floor-sweeping gown.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan wished Merry Christmas to his followers by sharing a photoshopped picture of himself in a Santa Costume. He wrote, "Peace harmony safety and...LOOOOOVVVEEE."

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu added a touch of desi in her Christmas celebrations. The actor posed in front of her decorated Christmas tree and gifts she received, wearing a cream and red saree with an embroidered blouse and pretty socks. She captioned the post, "The tree, the gifts and the reds! Merry Christmas."

How are you celebrating Christmas 2021?