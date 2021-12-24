Is Santa Claus real? Here's how to talk to your kids when they ask the truth about Santa

Merry Christmas 2021: Christmas will be celebrated all around the world on December 25. It marks the beginning of the holiday season, as families and friends get together to celebrate the festivities, welcome a new year, enjoy scrumptious feasts, exchange gifts, attend the Christmas midnight mass at the church, decorate homes and so much more. Additionally, the Christmas celebrations are also associated with the mythical figure of Santa Claus, the traditional patron of Christmas in the United States and other countries, bringing gifts to children. He is based on the traditions associated with Saint Nicholas, a 4th-century Christian saint. It is believed that Santa Claus, who lives in the North Pole with his many helper elves, rides on his sleigh on Christmas Eve to deliver gifts to children all around the world.

People decorate their homes and put up Christmas trees to celebrate the festival.

The traditions related to Santa Claus are all about magic, joy-giving, and happiness. And for most of their childhood, kids believe every story about him to be true without any questions. But at some point, they start realising that the story of one man delivering gifts to children all around the world in one night and entering homes through a chimney doesn't add up. Following this, they question whether Santa is real or not. Parents have debated for years over how to handle this situation. And if you are going through the same, here are a few common strategies that you can apply.

For most parents, the scary part is seeing their kids disappointed and realising that they have been lied to for many years. Therefore, you can encourage your kids to figure out what to believe by asking them to interrogate things when they don't add up and be the decision-makers. When they question an aspect of the traditions, don't dismiss them and have a healthy conversation. Let them know that some people believe in Santa, and some don't, and they get to choose whatever they want.

For most parents, the scary part is seeing their kids disappointed.

You can also make Christmas all about sharing and joy-giving for them by asking them to become Santa for someone else. Tell them that the traditions symbolise selfless acts and spreading smiles on other people's faces. Make them understand the essence of the festival of Christmas. Let them perform selfless acts each year around Christmas to bring happiness to those in need. You can ask them to do it exactly like Santa, without revealing themselves to the person.

Most importantly, it is vital to realise that a child will always let you know when they are ready to hear the truth with their actions. Therefore, it is necessary at this time to lend an ear to their inquisitive thoughts, not dismiss their ideas, and have a wholesome discussion.

We hope that you have a Merry and jolly good Christmas too.

