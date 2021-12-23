Christmas 2021: All that you can do on Christmas eve
Christmas 2021: We have curated a list of to-dos for Christmas eve that will make waiting for Christmas more fun and spread more warmth in your homes.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Christmas 2021: It is that time of the year again. Christmas is round the corner and we are awaiting the festive season like no one else. Last year, Christmas was celebrated in scare, isolation and with not enough happiness. Hence, we are looking forward to the celebrations of Christmas in 2021 more than ever. It is the time when the houses lit up in their best colours, family and friends gather together to share hearty meals, laughter and stories.
Christmas is a celebration of warmth and togetherness. However, Christmas eve is also special in more ways than one. Christmas eve is a day before Christmas when everyone counts down to the festival and anticipates the celebrations. It is also the time when people engage in fun activities with each other to celebrate Christmas. We have curated a list of to-dos for Christmas eve that will make waiting for Christmas more fun and spread more warmth in your homes.