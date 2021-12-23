Christmas 2021: All that you can do on Christmas eve

Christmas 2021: It is that time of the year again. Christmas is round the corner and we are awaiting the festive season like no one else. Last year, Christmas was celebrated in scare, isolation and with not enough happiness. Hence, we are looking forward to the celebrations of Christmas in 2021 more than ever. It is the time when the houses lit up in their best colours, family and friends gather together to share hearty meals, laughter and stories.

Christmas is a celebration of warmth and togetherness. However, Christmas eve is also special in more ways than one. Christmas eve is a day before Christmas when everyone counts down to the festival and anticipates the celebrations. It is also the time when people engage in fun activities with each other to celebrate Christmas. We have curated a list of to-dos for Christmas eve that will make waiting for Christmas more fun and spread more warmth in your homes.

Baking Christmas cookies. With Christmas a few hours away, engage with your family and friends in a Christmas cookie baking session with the themes of Christmas tree, bells and socks. Spread the joy to your neighbours as well.

Making Christmas cards – Gifting cards on Christmas is a traditional ritual of letting the other person know that you care. Pick up your colours, pastels, colourful pens and paint your heart out on your Christmas cards. Gift it to your loved ones and watch the smile get bigger.

Making Christmas crafts – Christmas is the time when homes are decked up with Christmas trees, lights, accessories, socks, etc. Engage in a fun session with your kids, friends and other family members in making crafts with the prime theme of Christmas. Showcase them on your wall for the festive season.

Bring out the sweaters – It is the time for all the photographs and the selfies, as well. Bring out the warm sweaters from the closet and have a hearty laugh as you click pictures in it beside your Christmas tree.

To Santa, with love – Write a letter to Santa about how your year went and what you plan to do for next year. Pour out your heart on all the wishes, hopes and prayers that you have for your near and dear ones on the letter.

