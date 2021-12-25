Day after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat explains recent actions with cricket analogy

A day after he met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday equated his recent actions with cricket, saying that whatever he said was to win the ‘cricket match.’

“Sometimes a course correction is necessary to formulate a winning strategy for the elections. One thing we all should understand is that the AICC (All India Congress Committee) the boss, just like the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). The election in-charges are like a coach. But the playing captain, too, is important. So, there should be a relation of confidence and understanding among the three,” the former Uttarakhand chief minister told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi:"...Some course correction is important to win upcoming elections...sometimes expressing pain is also beneficial for the party...," Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/ahxfSlaPl2 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

If you play for the cross-purpose, then the match will be lost, the veteran party leader further said. “Therefore, whatever I said was so that we win the match. If I would have said it normally, then people would have accused me of political adjustments. So, expressing pain often benefits the party, and I think it will benefit the party,” Rawat elaborated.

The senior politician on Wednesday posted a series of cryptic tweets, with the developments being deciphered in political circles as his ‘unhappiness’ with the grand old party. His tweets came nearly two months after he was replaced as the Congress' in-charge for Punjab by Harish Chaudhary.

As the party's in-charge for the border state, Rawat oversaw the change of guard from Captain Amarinder Singh to Charanjit Singh Channi, as well as the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief. Singh, who has since formed a political outfit of his own, and Sidhu engaged in a bitter, long-drawn feud.

Uttarakhand and Punjab are both poll-bound states. While the former has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Congress is in power in the latter.