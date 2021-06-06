News updates from HT: Delhi's daily Covid tally falls below 400-mark; positivity rate at 0.50% and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 400-mark; positivity rate at 0.50%

Continuing with the declining trend in the daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Delhi on Sunday recorded 381 new cases, taking the Capital’s caseload to 1,429,244, according to the health department's bulletin. Read more

Rajasthan’s folk artists face ‘starvation-like’ crisis due to Covid restrictions

Kutla Khan, a folk musician from Rajasthan’s Barmer district, says he is nearly starving with his family due to loss of all avenues of income after cultural events and marriages dried up owing to restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Maldives model can't work in Lakshadweep: Ex-bureaucrats write to PM Modi

Expressing concerns over the latest developments in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, a group of 93 former civil servants wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging three issues over the three proposed regulations, the drafts of which have been recently introduced by administrator Praful Patel, leading to a massive backlash. Read more

'Will resign if they...': Yediyurappa amid clamour for leadership change

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday he will continue to hold the top post in the state “as long as the Delhi high command has confidence in me” as the buzz of a change in the southern state’s leadership has been doing the rounds. Read more

'The Karate Kid in you was seen in Australia': Sehwag, Kohli, Raina and others lead birthday wishes for Ajinkya Rahane

The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his birthday today (June 6). One of the pillars of India's batting in Tests, Rahane has been a phenomenal performer for India over the years. Read more

Kangana Ranaut praises 'raw mountain girl' Yami Gautam, shares photo of her as a bride

Kangana Ranaut is proud as fellow Himachali actor Yami Gautam turned bride last week. Yami tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Read more

WWDC 2021: How you can watch Apple’s developer’s conference in your homes

WWDC 2021: Apple developers’ conference, WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), is almost here. The annual event will kick off at 10AM PDT (or 10:30PM IST) with a keynote by the Apple CEO Tim Cook on June 7 at the Apple Park and it will go on until June 11. Read more

Tesla Model S Plaid, 'world's fastest car', shatters another record

Just a few days ago Jay Leno announced that Tesla Model S Plaid registered a time of 9.247 seconds and a trap speed of 244.9 kmph. Now the electric car manufacturer has spilled the beans. Read more

She shared pic of package captured by delivery person. Her post is now viral

Have you ever clicked a picture randomly without thinking too much about the setting or the light but it turned out to be amazing? Turns out, that is what happened with this delivery person. Read more

Watch | ‘If pizza can be…’: Kejriwal after doorstep ration delivery scheme stalled