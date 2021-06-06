Home / Trending / She shared pic of package captured by delivery person. Her post is now viral
She shared pic of package captured by delivery person. Her post is now viral

The post has prompted some people to share all sorts of reactions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 02:06 PM IST

Have you ever clicked a picture randomly without thinking too much about the setting or the light and it turned out to be amazing? Turns out, that is what happened with this delivery person. This person, while delivering a food package, clicked an image to send it to the customer to ensure proper delivery. And, the picture they captured is now going all kinds of viral online.

The image grabbed people's attention after the customer in question decided to share it on Twitter. "My delivery dude sent me the most beautiful photograph of the Chinese food I ordered??!!!!" they wrote.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 2.6 lakh likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. A few also shared the images they received from those delivering their packages. Some also took a hilarious route and shared memes.

What are your thoughts on the post?

