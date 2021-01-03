News updates from Hindustan Times: DGCI gives permission to Bharat Biotech for manufacturing Covaxin and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm.

DCGI gives licensing permission to Bharat Biotech to manufacture Covaxin

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday gave licensing permission to Bharat Biotech to manufacture Covaxin, news agency ANI reported.

Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks

A day before the seventh round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre to resolve the deadlock over farm laws enacted in September last year, a union leader said that it was time that the government lets go of its "stubbornness".

PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP; says government engaged in relief and rescue work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the roof collapse incident in Uttar Pradesh Muradnagar was "unfortunate" and expressed his condolences. Twenty one people have been killed in the incident.

‘Bharat Biotech vaccine may have some advantages...’: ICMR chief on Covaxin, mutant strain

The director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargava on Sunday said that the Bharat Biotech vaccine may have some advantages over other vaccines on the new mutant strain first detected in the UK, which has already infected 29 patients in India.

Here’s how much battery OLED iPhone 12 saves in Dark Mode as compared to iPhone 11

If you are a tech enthusiast, you probably know that OLED screen on a smartphone or any device for that matter saves more battery as compared to LCD screens. That's because OLEDs can illuminate or turn off each pixel, which LCDs just can't.

5 major attractions of Ranthambore, from the Royal Bengal Tiger to Princess Padmavati’s sati site

Situated about 130 km from Jaipur, Ranthambore National Park is located in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan which is rich in heritage and wildlife.

India vs Australia: No request to shift venues; fourth Test in Brisbane on as of now - Report

Despite there being a shadow of doubt over it, the latest developement suggests the India vs Australia fourth Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane is slated to go on as per schedule.

Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi movie review: A slice-of-life tale that is relatable, well performed

In a scene from Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (RPKT), the family members are discussing if they should keep the prayer meet of the departed soul on the first day of the year or not, because after all who'd like to start the year on a sad note.

Covid vaccine: Impotency fear to ‘premature’ approval, Opposition slams govt

On the day that the Drug Controller General of India announced the approval of two vaccines for Covid-19, a war of words between the government and the Opposition intensified. Congress leaders also raised questions after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.