e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP; says government engaged in relief and rescue work

PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP; says government engaged in relief and rescue work

The roof collapsed when several people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained. Most of them were relatives of a local resident of Dayanand Colony, who died on Saturday. He was being cremated at that time.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the roof collapse incident in Uttar Pradesh Muradnagar was “unfortunate” and expressed his condolences. Twenty one people have been killed in the incident, the police said.

The unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar has given me great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

The roof collapsed when several people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained. Most of them were relatives of a local resident of Dayanand Colony, who died on Saturday. He was being cremated at that time.

Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported that many people did not get a chance to escape.

Rescue workers sifted through the rubble for hours to ensure that people were not trapped there.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also sent to the spot in Muradnagar’s Ukhlarsi village.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each person killed, news agency PTI reported.

tags
top news
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
Farmers’ stir: Seventh round of talks on Monday
Farmers’ stir: Seventh round of talks on Monday
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘The Covid-19 vaccines are 110% safe…’: DCGI V.G. Somani
‘The Covid-19 vaccines are 110% safe…’: DCGI V.G. Somani
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In