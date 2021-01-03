5 major attractions of Ranthambore, from the Royal Bengal Tiger to Princess Padmavati’s sati site

travel

Situated about 130 km from Jaipur, Ranthambore National Park is located in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan which is rich in heritage and wildlife. From offering the sight of the Royal Bengal Tiger in action to a view of Princess Padmavati’s sati site, the place is a tourist attraction and has grabbed the attention of photographers, especially those interested in wildlife.

Recently, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited the place on New Year and even ejoyed a jungle safari. If you are planning an exotic trip next weekend with your family members or close knitted friends, Ranthambore National Park is your paradise as it was once the hunting grounds of Jaipur’s Maharajas.

It is located at the junction of the Aravali and Vindhya hill ranges and covers an area of 400 sq kms approximately. Here are 5 serene attractions of Ranthambore that you should check out on your next trip to one of North India’s largest national parks:

1. Ranthambore Fort

Believed to have been constructed by the Chauhan’s in the 10th century, Ranthambore Fort stands atop a hill of 700 ft as it was built for safety measures. Nestled deep inside the Ranthambore National Park, the fort boasts of seven towering gates - Ganesh Pol, Andheri Pol, Navlakha Pol, Hathi Pol, Satpol, Suraj Pol and Delhi Pol. Mahadeo Chhatri, Toran Dwar, and Sametonki Haveli apart from domes, stone pathways, thick walls, water tanks and temples.

Though the entry is free for all visitors, the best time to visit the Ranthambore Fort is between April to October. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under “Hill Forts of Rajasthan”, the Ranthambore Fort offers a picturesque view of the sunset along with serene panoramic views of the National Park.

2. Padam Talao

One of the largest lakes in the city, Padam Talao too is located deep inside the Ranthambore National Park where Princess Padmavati would bathe and later commited sati. Visitors are not allowed to go near it since it hosts several animals like the rare Chinkara Deer and even crocodiles.

However, one can catch a glimpse of it from the Ranthambore Fort or during a jeep safari. The lake is punctuated by beautifully ornate Jogi Mahal.

3. Raj Bagh Ruins

This is another place which you can only enjoy from a distance during your wildlife jeep safari as the ruins are surrounded by dense jungle which often serves as the hideout for Royal Bengal Tigers. Situated between Padam Talo and Raj Bagh Talo, the Raj Bagh Ruins add an air of mystery and history to the exotic backdrop of the Ranthambore National Park with their worn out arches, palace outhouses, domes and steps.

4. Bakula

This densely forested region is one of the places where you can spot the Royal Bengal Tiger apart from other wild animals and even tigresses with their cubs near water bodies during the summer season. Carry a pair of binoculars during your Jeep Safari to spot several wild animals near a number of small pools, water holes and a thick coverage of trees.

5. Kachida Valley

Unlike the above four attractions, this tourist destination is located on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. The bee hives, the large ant hills, sloths and a large population of panthers make the Kachida Valley a must visit for all photography enthusiasts.

Apart from wild animals, Ranthambore National Park is also home to around 320 species of birds includes Bulbul, Mynas, Falcons, Graylag Goose, Woodpeckers, Indian Gray Hornbills, Common Kingfishers, Herons, Flamingos, Pelicans and Storks among others.

