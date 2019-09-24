News updates from Hindustan Times: Donald Trump mocks teen activist Greta Thunberg after her stirring speech at UN Climate Summit and all the latest news at this hour

india

Donald Trump mocks teen activist Greta Thunberg after her stirring speech at UN Climate Summit

Greta Thunberg, Sweden’s teen climate activist, held world leaders present at 2019 UN Climate Action Summit on Monday accountable for not doing enough for the environment. U.S. President Donald Trump later mocked Thunberg on Twitter, writing: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”. Read more here.

Hold on for PM Narendra Modi’s meet, says India on Trump’s Pak mediation remark

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, when asked about US President Donald Trump’s kashmir mediation comment, told journalists to be patient and wait until the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump finishes. Read more here.

What makes your onions so expensive at this time of the year | Analysis

The reasons for the current spell of high prices are not very different from those during earlier inflationary periods. In short, onion trade in the country suffers from classic price volatility, a term used for regular patterns of wild swings in prices. Read more here.

How a Dalit man was burnt alive at the altar of caste for daring to love

Abhishank Pal had received a text message from the woman he loved and he rushed to her house only to be set ablaze by her kin. Now, even children in his village say Abhishank Pal was killed ‘because he was Dalit’. Read more here.

India’s biggest carmaker Maruti expects higher sales in September

Chairman R.C. Bhargava expects that retail sales of Maruti Suzuki will go up in September. As the auto sector is going through a slowdown, domestic sales at Maruti Suzuki fell by 34.3% last month. Read more here.



UP minister calls Sonakshi Sinha a ‘dhan pashu’ after Kaun Banega Crorepati gaffe: ‘All they care about is earning money’

UP minister Sunil Bharala is furious at Sonakshi Sinha after she couldn’t answer a question based on Ramayana during Kaun Banega Crorepati. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: ‘Jasprit Bumrah should be rested from Tests in India’ : Chetan Sharma

Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma, while speaking to Hindustan Times, expressed his concern over Jasprit Bumrah’s continious appearances. He feels being one fo the best bowlers in the world

