News updates from Hindustan Times: Donald Trump to attend PM Modi’s Houston event and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:02 IST

Donald Trump to join PM Modi at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Texas, confirms White House

In a significant boost to India-US ties and nod to their growing personal equation, President Donald Trump will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diaspora outreach event in Houston next Sunday, called “Howdy, Modi!”, the White House announced Sunday.

‘Even SP, BSP, Congress combine won’t be able to stop BJP’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is confident that his state will attain the target of a trillion-dollar economy in next six years, just as he is politically upbeat about his party’s prospects in the forthcoming assembly by-elections to 13 seats. The 47-year-old leader spoke to Shishir Gupta in Lucknow on issues ranging from the economy to law-and-order to the political landscape of the state.

After 2019 loss, Congress stares at its longest stint in Opposition

Five years ago, the Congress completed its record of running a coalition government at the Centre for two consecutive full terms under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Now, the party, after two back-to-back Lok Sabha poll defeats, is staring at its longest stint in Opposition after ruling India for 60 out of 72 years.

Dozens still missing after sight-seeing boat capsized in Godavari killing 8

At least eight people were killed and over two dozen were reported missing when a private sightseeing boat carrying 60 people capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Sunday, rescue officials said.

Dream Girl box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 44 crore, Chhichhore nears Rs 100 crore mark

Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in a quirky role, witnessed a wonderful response at the box office in its first weekend. The film is estimated to have collected around Rs 44.50 crore in three days of its release.

The language question | HT editorial

Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s comments on Saturday, on Hindi and Indian languages, have sparked a controversy. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah recognised that India was a land of many languages. But he underlined that it was crucial to have one language which became India’s identity globally. Shah said that this language can be Hindi. He encouraged the use of mother-tongues, but also appealed to citizens to use Hindi. Shah’s comments have drawn fierce criticism, particularly from the south.

Fix basics while imposing new rules for road safety | Opinion

While social media is flooded with memes and jokes on the large fines motorists have been charged for traffic violations under the new rules that came into effect on September 1, what is more worrying is the kind of multiple infractions these drivers have been found guilty of.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 08:58 IST