News updates from Hindustan Times: Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today and all the latest news

Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 09:01 IST

Updated: Feb 17, 2020

Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today

The key portfolios of the ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, including that of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, may remain the same as the previous term, several senior AAP functionaries said hours after all seven took oaths of office and secrecy at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch

The spectre of nuclear proliferation between China and its all-weather ally Pakistan was revived this month when Indian Customs officials detained a ship -- bearing a Hong Kong flag and bound for Port Qasim in Karachi -- for wrongly declaring an autoclave, which can be used in the launch process of ballistic missiles, as an industrial dryer.

Sharad Pawar to meet NCP ministers today amid differences with Uddhav Thackeray over Elgar case

Amid reports of differences arising among the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of party ministers in Mumbai on Monday.

Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda

Pakistan’s progress in tackling terror financing, which poses a risk to the global financial system, will be one of the important issues taken up at the working group and plenary meetings of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that began in Paris on Sunday, the multilateral watchdog has said.

DK Shivakumar likely to be Karnataka Congress chief

The Congress high command is likely to announce the party’s key troubleshooter in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar as the next state unit president with MB Patil as the working president, according to party leaders who spoke on condition of anonymity, in what could be a delicate balancing act between competing caste claims in the state.

‘India won last time but...’ - Steve Waugh reveals why Australia will be favourites in home Test series against India

India are scheduled to travel to Australia this year for a four-match Test series starting December 2020. Led by Virat Kohli, India scripted history in 2019 by winning their first Test series on Australian soil.

Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 3: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan film takes another dip, makes Rs 26 cr over weekend

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal has suffered a disappointing first weekend. After Saturday’s low haul, the film took another dip in Sunday’s figures.

