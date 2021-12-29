News updates from Hindustan Times: Dummy vaccination to be carried out on day 2 of dry run today and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:00 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Covid-19: Dummy vaccination to be carried out on day 2 of dry run today

It is the second day of the vaccination dry run in four states where necessary infrastructure and processes are being tested before the expected rollout of Covid-19 vaccine in January. Read more

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature dips to 3.6° Celsius today

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius at 8.30am on Tuesday. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 5.6 degrees Celsius. Read more

PMC Bank scam case: ED asks Sanjay Raut’s wife to appear before it today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha to appear before it today in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case. Read more

Influential figures who passed away in 2020

Along with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis that has killed over 1.8 million people worldwide, destroyed economies and brought to the fore the inadequacies of health systems, the world will remember the year 2020 for the death of many influential figures. Read more

iPhone 12 rival, Samsung Galaxy S21 goes up for pre-registration ahead of launch

Samsung is tipped to launch its next-generation Galaxy S21 series smartphones in January 2021. Ahead of the official launch, the upcoming smartphone series is up for pre-orders in the Samsung Shop app. Read more

Rishabh Pant administers the laughter sledge in tense MCG Test

When Rishabh Pant was picked for the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it signalled two things—India wanted to boost their batting after a record low 36 in the first Test. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth’s Attention. Watch viral video

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has a musical talent that the world does not know about. In a new video shared online, he is seen strumming a guitar and singing Charlie Puth’s Attention. Read more

People say this pic by NASA looks like a Van Gogh painting. What do you think?

Space can be a wondrous place and this recent Instagram post by NASA proves that yet again. The mesmerising image shows the magnetic fields in galaxy NGC 1068. Read more

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan on India’s chances against Australia in Test series