News updates from Hindustan Times: Election Commission staffer tests positive for Covid-19 in Delhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Election Commission staffer tests positive for Covid-19 in Delhi

An official at the Election Commission of India (ECI) has tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Monday. This comes amid reports of government officials testing positive for coronavirus across the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian district in 24 hours, say police

Nine terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen have been killed by security forces in two operations since Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, a senior police official said on Monday.

It’s your time now: Beyonce pays tribute to Black Lives Matter, calls out sexism and racism is powerful graduation speech

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is not only an iconic black musician whose powerful ballads have resonated with people all around the world, but is also a huge inspiration for the Black community and her recent powerful statement on sexism, the Black Lives Matter movement and being 'othered', asking people to stand up and be seen during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation on Saturday has won people over all around the world.

Will stump microphones make all the noise in the absence of crowds?

Mumbai Call it the candid microphone. On YouTube, some of the most watched cricket videos are the pirated ones, where voice scores over visuals.

Apple granted patent for creating synthetic group selfies, here’s how it will work

Looks like post-pandemic world will not just change the way we interact with others in real life but will also bring a massive change when it comes to taking selfies. And Apple seems to be at the forefront of all this.

Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, relaxation of norms for import of certain drugs, acute water crisis in Bundelkhand, resumption of party with social distancing rules in Dutch nightclub.

Penguin teaser: A helpless Keerthy Suresh is searching for her missing son

The teaser of Keerthy Suresh's forthcoming Tamil thriller, Penguin, was unveiled on Monday. Going by the visuals, the film follows the story of a mother in search for her missing son with a serial killer on the prowl.