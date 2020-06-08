e-paper
Home / India News / 9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police

9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police

In the latest gun battle, which took place in Pinjora area of Shopian, four terrorists were killed by security forces on Monday morning, police said.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to ANI, the bodies of the four terrorists killed in Pinjora have been recovered along with arms and ammunition.
Nine terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen have been killed by security forces in two operations since Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, a senior police official said on Monday.

In the latest gun battle, which took place in Pinjora area of Shopian, four terrorists were killed by security forces on Monday morning, police said.

“9 #terrorists including two commanders neutralised in less than 24 hrs. Proud of #Team Kashmir which includes JKP and SFs. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.

“In the last two weeks, nine big operations were carried out in which 22 terrorists have been eliminated including six top commanders,” Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the bodies of the four terrorists killed in Pinjora have been recovered along with arms and ammunition.

The operation there has concluded.

On Sunday, five terrorists were killed after 12-hour long encounter in Reban village of Shopian district, which is around 12km from Monday’s encounter site in Pinjora.

Sources have said the terrorists belonged to the banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror group and one among them is believed to be a top commander.

