News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Enrich festival of democracy, tweets PM Modi on Haryana, Maharashtra polls and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:59 IST

Enrich festival of democracy, tweets PM Modi as Haryana, Maharashtra go to polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people, especially the young, to come out and vote in large numbers as polling began for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. By-polls are also being held in as many as 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 17 states and one Union territory on Monday. Read more.

Bypolls to 51 assembly, 2 LS constituencies across 17 states, 1 UT today

Bypolls are being held in as many as 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states on Monday. The BJP and its allies had nearly 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties. Read more.

DRDO starts work on ‘next-gen’ hypersonic weapon

The Defence Research and Development (DRDO) has started work to produce a hypersonic weapon – missiles that travel at five times speed of sound, or a little over a mile every second. A wind tunnel to test and fine tune the technology will be operational soon, senior government officials who did not want to be named said. Read more.

Saffron may win, but Opposition will put up a fight | Analysis

When the elections were declared on September 21, it looked like a one-sided election and the impression was that the ruling alliance would return to power with a thumping majority. The BJP-Sena alliance is better placed to win the election, but the Opposition is putting up a fight. Read more.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma keeps stress away as he piles on the runs

It could have been the longest and the most stressful lunch break of Rohit Sharma’s career when the first session of the final Test against South Africa on Sunday ended with him batting on 199. It was neither, he said. Frustrating, yes, but in this Freedom Series, Sharma’s left stress beyond the boundary. “I wasn’t thinking about it at all. I know it can get frustrating at times but there is nothing you can do about it. I just went back happy.” Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans throng outside his home, actor apologizes for his inability to see them

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday tweeted about his health and his fans. He mentioned why he couldn’t come out of his home to meet them on Sunday.Last week, there were reports that the actor, who suffers from a liver ailment, was rushed to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital as he was unwell. Read more.

Want perfect wedding hair? Here are six essential hair care routines for brides-to-be

The hair unmistakably is the crowning glory of any bride, after all a perfect hairstyle is what will bring your whole wedding look together. You must already be hunting and curating pictures on the internet for that perfect shiny and lustrous bridal hair look but to achieving one like them can be a nightmare if your hair is not prepared for it! Read more.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 08:54 IST