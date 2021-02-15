Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Farm laws protests affect traffic at Delhi's borders and all the latest news
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farm laws protests affect traffic at Delhi's borders and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed as farmers' protests entered Day 81. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times File Pic)

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at multiple points on Monday as the ongoing farmers’ agitation entered its 82nd day on Monday. Read more here.

Dacoits gun down passenger in bus robbery in Jharkhand

The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Read more here.

Opinion: Delhi must take the long view on Dhaka

The relationship is robust, thanks to Sheikh Hasina. But to rely only on the skills of one leader may not be enough. Read more here.

India vs England: 'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh

The 2nd day of the Test between the two teams saw the surface assisting spinners in troubling the batsmen. Read more here.

When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'

On Randhir Kapoor's birthday, let us look at his long endearing friendship with wife Babita. Read more here.

Watch: Gujarat CM faints on stage during rally, PM Modi calls to check on him

