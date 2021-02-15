Dacoits gun down passenger in bus robbery in Jharkhand
- The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Dacoits, reportedly half a dozen in numbers, had boarded the bus at Kolkata posing as passengers
A group of armed men shot dead a bus passenger and looted cash and ornaments over worth ₹2.50 lakh near the border of Dhanbad and Giridih districts in Jharkhand early morning on Sunday, a police official said.
The deceased passenger was identified as Abhay Kumar of Kharha village of Nawada district in Bihar. He had gone to Kolkata with his friend Manish Kumar to buy ornaments and clothes for Kumar’s elder brother’s marriage.
After the robbery, the criminals got down from the bus. The bus driver then rushed Abhay Kumar to Meena general hospital located on the Grand Trunk road at Dumri, where doctors declared him dead, said Dumri police station officer-in-charge, Raju Kumar Munda.
“Body has been sent to the Giridih Sadar hospital for post-mortem,” Munda added.
The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Dacoits, reportedly half a dozen in numbers, had boarded the bus at Kolkata Md Ali Park posing as passengers and committed the crime when the bus reached Dhanbad- Giridih border early morning.
An eyewitness said the robbers wore masks and held the driver and the conductor of the bus at gunpoint early in the morning while robbing the passengers, who were woken up from sleep. Abhay Kumar was shot in the chest when he resisted the robbers. After Abhay was shot down, frightened passengers handed over cash and other valuables to the robbers. “Since it was dark, we did not know the location of the bus. The robbery lasted for around half-an-hour in the running bus after which they got down and fled,” said the passenger.
Dumri police officer-in-charge Raju Kumar Munda reached the crime spot on the GT Road after getting information about the crime.
