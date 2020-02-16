News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Firm on decisions taken on Article 370 and CAA’: PM Modi in Varanasi and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:40 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Firm on decisions taken on Article 370 and CAA’: PM Modi in Varanasi

With nationwide protests against the new citizenship law continuing unabated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government stood by the decision despite all the pressure to scrap the new law.

Employee taking bath in restaurant kitchen sink goes viral, netizens disgusted

A video of a restaurant employee taking a bath in the kitchen sink went viral shortly after it surfaced online.

‘Stay strong, Wuhan’: Song for coronavirus-hit China from Nagas in Manipur

The song ‘China, be strong. Be strong Wuhan’, which mentions fear and despair on the empty streets of Wuhan was performed to show solidarity with the Chinese affected by COVID-19.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik challenges netizens with trivia on Odisha. Can you answer it?

Patnaik shared a picture of a road taken from a bird’s-eye-view. The road is surrounded by lush green paddy fields that stretch for miles.

Amitabh Bachchan has a riddle for Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan says ask granddaughter Aaradhya for answer

There’s a reason Amitabh Bachchan is the most followed actor on Twitter. He keeps his followers entertained with fun trivia, throwback pictures and his frequent riddles.

Bihar Board class 10 exam 2020 to begin from tomorrow, check details here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the class 10th board exam from tomorrow, February 17, 2020. The class 10th board exam will continue till February 24, 2020.

India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report

The Indian cricket team will play a day-night Test in Australia when they go for the Tour Down Under later this year, news agency PTI reported citing BCCI sources.