Home / It's Viral / Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik challenges netizens with trivia on Odisha. Can you answer it?

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik challenges netizens with trivia on Odisha. Can you answer it?

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shared a picture of a road taken from a bird’s-eye-view.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:14 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to post a beautiful and soothing picture of a landscape from the state.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to post a beautiful and soothing picture of a landscape from the state.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
         

The sheer untapped natural beauty of Odisha is a treat for most nature-lovers. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to post a beautiful and soothing picture of a landscape from the state and invited netizens to a little game.

Patnaik shared a picture of a road taken from a bird’s-eye-view. The road is surrounded by lush green paddy fields that stretch for miles.

“It is always a refreshing experience to see the well-lined countryside roads of #Odisha flanked by miles of lush green paddy fields reaching out to the horizon,” reads the caption.

Along with the picture, he threw a trivia question towards the netizens. He urged netizens to guess the name of the road and that too before 6 pm.

Posted on February 16, the post has garnered more than 1,600 likes and tons of guesses in the comments from netizens. While some tried guessing the name of the road, others were amazed by the green landscape and expressed that Odisha is indeed India’s best kept secret.

Netizens are eagerly waiting for the CM to give the correct answer to the question post 6 pm.

