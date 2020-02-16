Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik challenges netizens with trivia on Odisha. Can you answer it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:14 IST

The sheer untapped natural beauty of Odisha is a treat for most nature-lovers. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to post a beautiful and soothing picture of a landscape from the state and invited netizens to a little game.

Patnaik shared a picture of a road taken from a bird’s-eye-view. The road is surrounded by lush green paddy fields that stretch for miles.

“It is always a refreshing experience to see the well-lined countryside roads of #Odisha flanked by miles of lush green paddy fields reaching out to the horizon,” reads the caption.

Along with the picture, he threw a trivia question towards the netizens. He urged netizens to guess the name of the road and that too before 6 pm.

It is always a refreshing experience to see the well-lined countryside roads of #Odisha flanked by miles of lush green paddy fields reaching out to the horizon.



Guess the fascinating road before 6PM.#KnowYourOdisha pic.twitter.com/GI7YCQxKMU — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 16, 2020

Posted on February 16, the post has garnered more than 1,600 likes and tons of guesses in the comments from netizens. While some tried guessing the name of the road, others were amazed by the green landscape and expressed that Odisha is indeed India’s best kept secret.

SH 65 - Athgarh Narsinghpur ? This is indeed a tough one Sir. Only hint in this picture is its a recently built road. — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) February 16, 2020

Any hint? @odisha_tourism



I totally agree. Odisha - India's best kept secret.



The countryside of Odisha is so beautiful. I experienced this in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput dists. @arvindpadhee @skilledinodisha #Odisha @sudarsansand — Bhushan Reddy (@bhushan_UWH) February 16, 2020

Wow beautiful. Thank you sir for all the developments of Odisha. 🙏 — Ahuti Mishra (@ahuti_mishra) February 16, 2020

Sir it's biju x press way bargarh to jharsguda — Deepakkumar (@Deepakk65111838) February 16, 2020

Netizens are eagerly waiting for the CM to give the correct answer to the question post 6 pm.