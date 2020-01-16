News updates from Hindustan Times| Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:02 IST

Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day

The Srinagar Police on Thursday broke up a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module in the city and averted a major terror attack that the outfit had planned ahead of Republic Day in the valley. Read more here.

The battle for Bihar commences | HT Editorial

Even as the focus is on the elections in the capital, political forces have already begun preparations for the other big election at the end of this year — Bihar. Read more here.

Indian Coast Guard Navik (GD) final medical exam list out, here’s list of document required

The Indian Coast Guard recruitment department has published the list of candidates who have been selected for the final medical examination at INS Chilka Navik (GD). Read more here.

Woman nearly falls off moving train as thief snatches her bag. Video is viral

A video showing a woman’s bag being snatched from a moving train is going all kinds of viral on social media. Read more here.

Taapsee Pannu reveals why she did Judwaa 2

The actor says that it was a much needed step to break out of the mould and perception that people had created about her. Read more here.