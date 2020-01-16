Woman nearly falls off moving train as thief snatches her bag. Video is viral

it-s-viral

A video showing a woman’s bag being snatched from a moving train is going all kinds of viral on social media. With similar narratives, several people are now sharing the video – especially on Twitter.

In the video, a few passengers, including the woman, are seen standing near the open door of a compartment in a train. Suddenly, a man jumps up on the moving train and snatches the woman’s bag. She tries to hold her bag but the man pulls it with such force, she gets dangerously close to the edge of the open door. Eventually, the man jerks the bag free from her hand and gets down while other passengers hold the woman back so she doesn’t fall off the train.

The caption of the posts suggests that the incident took place aboard Indrayani Express from Pune to Mumbai. It also claims that it happened when the train was crossing the tunnel between Kalva and Thane. However, a tweet from the official account of Central Railway suggests that the incident took place somewhere else.

While replying to a tweet about the incident, the department wrote, “It’s not Indrayani express and not pertaining to Mumbai Division of CR.” Further they shared an image detailing the reasons. Here’s what they tweeted:

It's not Indrayani express and not pertaining to Mumbai Division of CR on following grounds pic.twitter.com/wQKocFMmRC — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 14, 2020

Several people replied to the railway’s tweet. Many have posted that the incident should be investigated properly. Some also tweeted and asked the railway minister to take a note of the matter.

“Whichever train it is but it should be stopped in future,” wrote a Twitter user. “Indian railways should find out where did it take place, and get the culprit arrested,” commented another.