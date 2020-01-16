e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / India News / Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day

Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day

A large cache of explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives, according to the police.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A large cache of explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Image used for representational purpose).
A large cache of explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Image used for representational purpose).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Srinagar Police on Thursday broke up a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module in the city and averted a major terror attack that the outfit had planned ahead of Republic Day in the valley. Five operatives have been arrested, police said.

“The police zeroed in on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module and five people have been arrested,” DIG, Central Kashmir Range, G H Bhat said.

A large cache of explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives, according to the police.

“In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish module. Two grenade blasts in the Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Two earlier grenade attacks around Srinagar were also carried out by the same terror module, the police added.

“Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal,” the Srinagar Police said.

tags
top news
Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
BJP, Jana Sena join hands, announce alliance in Andhra Pradesh
BJP, Jana Sena join hands, announce alliance in Andhra Pradesh
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news