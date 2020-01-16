Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:26 IST

The Srinagar Police on Thursday broke up a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module in the city and averted a major terror attack that the outfit had planned ahead of Republic Day in the valley. Five operatives have been arrested, police said.

“The police zeroed in on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module and five people have been arrested,” DIG, Central Kashmir Range, G H Bhat said.

A large cache of explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives, according to the police.

“In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish module. Two grenade blasts in the Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Two earlier grenade attacks around Srinagar were also carried out by the same terror module, the police added.

“Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal,” the Srinagar Police said.