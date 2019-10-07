News updates from Hindustan Times: Fly ash spills across 30 acres after NTPC power plant dyke breach in MP and all the latest news at this hour

india

Fly ash spills across 30 acres after breach in NTPC power plant dyke in MP’s Singrauli

A fly ash dyke of a power plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) at Singrauli developed a breach on Sunday evening resulting in spillage of fly ash that affected at least 30 acres of land while 15 cattle were reported missing, said police. Read more.

500-year-old Tripura Sundari temple goes without animal sacrifice this Durga Puja after HC ban

For the first time in over 500 years, Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Hindu shaktipeethas of the country, went without animal sacrifice in Durga Puja after the state’s high court banned the practice last month. Read more.

How BJP gained ground in Haryana | Analysis

The BJP increased its 2009 assembly seat tally of four to 47 in the 2014 assembly elections, while its vote share increased by 24 percentage points to 33%. The BJP had never won more than 16 assembly seats or polled more than 11% votes in any Haryana assembly election earlier. Read more.

Archaeologists claim to discover ancient city near Israel

Israel’s Antiquities Authority said that researchers have discovered the remains of a large, 5,000-year-old city that sheds new light on experts’ understanding of the period. Calling it a “cosmopolitan and planned city,” the authority said the early Bronze Age settlement covered 65 hectares (160 acres) and was home to about 6,000 people. Read more.

I ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career - Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan makes bold claim

Out-of-favour Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has claimed he was the reason behind the end to Gambhir’s remarkable white-ball career. Speaking in a recent interview, Irfan recalled how Gautam Gambhir’s distinct discomfort while facing him during the 2012 bilateral series literally finished his white-ball career. Read more.

Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion

Pakistan’s “selected” PM Imran Khan has thrown everything he’s got into agitating over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, both on the international stage as well as at the bilateral level with India. Counter-intuitive though it may appear, the change in the constitutional status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has given a temporary lease of life to Khan. Read more.

Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh order enormous dosa on cheat day, are ready for ‘kushti’

Sara Ali Khan who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with mother Amrita Singh. The 24-year-old who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kedarnath’ gave a glimpse of her cheat day in a video shared on Instagram. Read more.

