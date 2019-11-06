News updates from Hindustan Times: Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:09 IST

Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe

Just hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party signalled that Maharashtra would soon have a new government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday rushed to take a fresh swipe at ally BJP that had announced plans to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tomorrow. Read more

Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up a special window to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector. Read more

Navjot Sidhu’s Kartarpur sked is ‘crystal clear’, seeks Centre’s nod for trip

Congress lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was given Pakistan’s first invite to attend the Kartarpur corridor opening event on November 9, has written to the foreign ministry for permission to cross the border to attend the opening ceremony presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Read more

‘Captured dead ISIS chief Baghdadi’s wife but made no fuss like US’: Erdogan

Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces. Read more

Railway services in Kashmir Valley likely to resume from November 11

Train services in Kashmir valley, which had been suspended following the Centre’s August 5 move to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to J&K, are likely to resume from November 11. Read more

The lawyer-police clash: An unedifying spectacle | HT editorial

Both the police and lawyers are a law unto themselves in India, and with special privileges — as parking stickers on cars indicate. When compared to the common man, both can count themselves among India’s power elite. And, as expected, when two entitled entities clash, the outcome is rarely edifying. Read more

Meghalaya spinner emulates Anil Kumble’s historic feat, takes 10 wickets in an innings

On Wednesday, off-spinner Nirdesh Baisoya emulated Kohli’s feat when he picked up 10 wickets for Meghalaya agaisnt Nagaland in the first innings of a U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match. Read more

Kartik Aaryan’s offensive line on martial rape in Pati Patni Aur Woh to be edited out of film: Report

An offensive line from Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh will be edited out, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. A source told the website that the makers ‘got carried away’ when they decided to include a joke on marital rape. Read more

Where I come from, I didn’t know if someday I would be able to afford these brands: Kriti Kharbanda

From embracing sustainable style to admiring Julia Roberts, actor Kriti Kharbanda spills the beans about her all-time fave fashion essentials. Read more