‘Captured dead ISIS chief Baghdadi’s wife but made no fuss like US’: Erdogan

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi’s sister, her husband and daughter.

world Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Ankara
File photo of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Photo: AP)
File photo of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Photo: AP)
         

Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces.

“The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,” Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University.

“But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn’t make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria.”

